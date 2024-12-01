Tarleton State Texans and the Indiana State Sycamores square off in Nassau, Bahamas

Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) vs. Tarleton State Texans (2-6) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -6.5;…

Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) vs. Tarleton State Texans (2-6)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Indiana State at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Texans are 2-6 in non-conference play. Tarleton State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Sycamores have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 3.0.

Tarleton State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Samage Teel is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

