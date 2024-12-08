Tarleton State plays UCF after Benjamin’s 29-point game

Tarleton State Texans (3-7) at UCF Knights (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (3-7) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays UCF after Bubu Benjamin scored 29 points in Tarleton State’s 90-50 victory against the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Knights have gone 6-0 at home. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 5.4.

The Texans are 0-4 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCF’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Knights.

Benjamin is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

