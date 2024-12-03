Tarleton State plays Texas State after Rosborough’s 20-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (3-3) at Tarleton State Texans (4-4) Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

Texas State Bobcats (3-3) at Tarleton State Texans (4-4)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Texas State after Arieona Rosborough scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 58-51 loss to the Nicholls Colonels.

The Texans have gone 2-0 in home games. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 22.3 points per game in the paint led by Faith Acker averaging 4.0.

The Bobcats have gone 2-1 away from home. Texas State allows 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Texans.

Jaylin Foster is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bobcats.

