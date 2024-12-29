Tarleton State faces Texas Southern, looks for 4th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Tarleton State Texans (8-6) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Tarleton State Texans (8-6)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Texans play Texas Southern.

The Texans are 5-1 in home games. Tarleton State scores 59.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-7 away from home. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Aaliyah Henderson averaging 1.9.

Tarleton State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern scores 11.2 more points per game (65.7) than Tarleton State gives up (54.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Texans.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 35.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.