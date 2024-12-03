Tarleton State defeats Dallas Christian 90-50

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin’s 29 points helped Tarleton State defeat Dallas Christian 90-50 on Tuesday night. Benjamin also…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin’s 29 points helped Tarleton State defeat Dallas Christian 90-50 on Tuesday night.

Benjamin also had three steals for the Texans (3-7). Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 10 from the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals. Chris Mpaka shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Blake Walker finished with 16 points for the Crusaders. Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, also got nine points from Grayson Bell. Carlas Canady had six points and five steals.

