Tanin leads Loyola Chicago against Saint Bonaventure after 20-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-4, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-4, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Bonaventure after Sitori Tanin scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 70-57 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Ramblers have gone 6-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 1-5 away from home. Saint Bonaventure gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 56.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 59.1 Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.8 points.

Dani Haskell is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.