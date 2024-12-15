Tamba scores 18, UC Davis knocks off Sacramento State 69-62

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pablo Tamba had 18 points in UC Davis’ 69-62 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday. Tamba…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pablo Tamba had 18 points in UC Davis’ 69-62 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tamba also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (6-4). Leo DeBruhl scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Ty Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jacob Holt led the Hornets (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Julian Vaughns added 15 points for Sacramento State. EJ Neal also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.