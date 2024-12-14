Tal and Presbyterian host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-8) Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Coastal Carolina after Aminata Tal scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 67-63 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-3 in home games. Presbyterian is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers are 2-1 in road games. Coastal Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian averages 49.9 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 59.4 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Presbyterian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Blue Hose.

Savannah Brooks is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and three steals for the Chanticleers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

