Tait-Jones scores 22 as UC San Diego knocks off UC Santa Barbara 84-76

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 22 points helped UC San Diego defeat UC Santa Barbara 84-76 on Thursday.…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 22 points helped UC San Diego defeat UC Santa Barbara 84-76 on Thursday.

Tait-Jones had six rebounds for the Tritons (7-2, 1-0 Big West Conference). Nordin Kapic scored 19 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Hayden Gray had 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

The Gauchos (6-2, 0-1) were led in scoring by Stephan Swenson, who finished with 21 points, five assists and three steals. UCSB also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Jason Fontenet II. Deuce Turner finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.