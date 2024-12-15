Tai’Reon Joseph scores 28 off the bench to help UTSA defeat North Dakota 95-85

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 28 points off the bench to lead UTSA over North Dakota 95-85…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 28 points off the bench to lead UTSA over North Dakota 95-85 on Sunday.

Joseph shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Roadrunners (5-5). Primo Spears scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Damari Monsanto finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (4-8) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 24 points, four assists and two steals. Dariyus Woodson added 23 points. Deng Mayar contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

UTSA took the lead with 19:02 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-34 at halftime, with Monsanto racking up nine points. UTSA used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 55-42 with 15:16 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

