Syracuse visits Malone and Texas A&M

Syracuse Orange (4-4) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-4)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Syracuse after Jada Malone scored 26 points in Texas A&M’s 79-57 victory against the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Aggies are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ware averaging 5.1.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 4-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahara Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Aggies.

Georgia Woolley is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Orange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

