Syracuse visits Boyd and Binghamton

Syracuse Orange (4-6, 0-1 ACC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts Syracuse after Yanniah Boyd scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 64-62 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bearcats are 3-1 in home games. Binghamton leads the America East with 8.8 fast break points.

The Orange are 0-1 on the road. Syracuse has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton averages 62.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 72.8 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse scores 13.5 more points per game (72.4) than Binghamton gives up (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 12 points and 2.7 steals.

Georgia Woolley is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Orange.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

