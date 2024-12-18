Syracuse visits Boyd and Binghamton

Syracuse Orange (4-6, 0-1 ACC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays…

Syracuse Orange (4-6, 0-1 ACC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Syracuse after Yanniah Boyd scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 64-62 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bearcats have gone 3-1 at home. Binghamton scores 62.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Orange are 0-1 on the road. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.4.

Binghamton is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse scores 13.5 more points per game (72.4) than Binghamton gives up (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Georgia Woolley is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Orange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.