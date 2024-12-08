Syracuse hosts No. 10 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 30-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-5) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-5)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Notre Dame takes on Syracuse after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 80-70 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Orange have gone 3-3 at home. Syracuse scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-0 away from home. Notre Dame averages 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Syracuse allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 steals.

Hidalgo is averaging 24.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.4 steals for the Fighting Irish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.