Syracuse hosts Egger and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (1-7) at Syracuse Orange (3-4)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Syracuse after Mackenzie Egger scored 21 points in Yale’s 67-52 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Orange are 2-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 17.3 assists per game led by Dominique Camp averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 in road games. Yale has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Syracuse makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Yale averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Syracuse allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Woolley is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Orange.

Egger is averaging 16.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

