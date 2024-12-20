Syracuse and Dartmouth meet in cross-conference game

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Victoria…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Victoria Page and Dartmouth take on Georgia Woolley and Syracuse in a non-conference matchup.

The Orange are 3-4 on their home court. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.1.

The Big Green have gone 3-2 away from home. Dartmouth is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Syracuse’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolley is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange.

Olivia Austin is averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 53.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

