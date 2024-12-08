Swords and No. 23 Michigan host Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan hosts…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan hosts Northwestern after Syla Swords scored 24 points in Michigan’s 76-65 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolverines are 5-0 on their home court. Michigan scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 31.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Northwestern is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Michigan averages 85.8 points, 16.7 more per game than the 69.1 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Casey Harter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

