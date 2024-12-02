Swope leads Saint Louis against Jackson State after 26-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -19.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -19.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Jackson State after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Saint Louis’ 93-90 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 4-0 in home games. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 scoring 81.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-7 in road games. Jackson State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 51.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 60.4 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 74.2 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Billikens.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 35.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

