Swenson leads UCSB against UC Davis after 21-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (6-2, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays UC Davis after Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 84-76 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 in home games. UC Davis has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos are 0-1 in Big West play. UCSB ranks third in the Big West allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

UC Davis averages 70.1 points, 6.7 more per game than the 63.4 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jason Fontenet II is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gauchos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

