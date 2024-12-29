Sutton, Southern Miss Eagles take on the Georgia State Panthers

Southern Miss Eagles (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (6-5) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Crystal Henderson and Georgia…

Southern Miss Eagles (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (6-5)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Crystal Henderson and Georgia State host Bre Sutton and Southern Miss in Sun Belt action.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Georgia State is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Southern Miss is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Georgia State scores 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.0 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 67.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 65.9 Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers.

Trinity Rowe is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

