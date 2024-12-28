Sutton scores 20, Omaha downs NAIA-member Mount Marty 81-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 20 points in Omaha’s 81-51 victory against NAIA-member Mount Marty on Saturday night.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 20 points in Omaha’s 81-51 victory against NAIA-member Mount Marty on Saturday night.

Sutton had eight rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (6-9). Lance Waddles scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Isaac Ondekane shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Lancers were led in scoring by Tash Lunday, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mount Marty also got 14 points from Brandon Garcia. Rugby Ryken also recorded seven points.

