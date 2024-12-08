Sundell and No. 13 Kansas State host Texas A&M

Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-4)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State plays Texas A&M after Serena Sundell scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 110-24 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M scores 65.4 points, 15.1 more per game than the 50.3 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies.

Taryn Sides averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

