Summers scores 22 off the bench, Indiana State downs St. Louis Pharmacy 101-53

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Jahni Summers led Indiana State past St. Louis Pharmacy on Saturday with 22 points…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Jahni Summers led Indiana State past St. Louis Pharmacy on Saturday with 22 points in a 101-53 win.

Summers went 8 of 11 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Sycamores (8-4, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Markus Harding finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 13 points. Samage Teel shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eutectics were led in scoring by Ahian Barnett, who finished with 12 points. St. Louis Pharmacy also got 10 points from Moctar Keita. Bryant Odunayo also put up 10 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 19:49 left in the first half and never looked back. Summers led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 56-19 at the break.

Indiana State pulled away with a 13-3 run in the second half to extend a 39-point lead to 49 points.

Indiana State visits Ohio State in its next matchup on December 29.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.