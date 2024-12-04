Sullivan leads Northwestern against DePaul after 22-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces DePaul after…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-3)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces DePaul after Grace Sullivan scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 67-54 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 at home. Northwestern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 1-1 on the road. DePaul is fourth in the Big East with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 7.3.

Northwestern averages 67.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 71.5 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc.

