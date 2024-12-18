Sugapong leads UCSD against Northern Kentucky after 24-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at UCSD Tritons (3-8, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at UCSD Tritons (3-8, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Northern Kentucky after Sumayah Sugapong scored 24 points in UCSD’s 81-58 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Tritons have gone 1-4 at home. UCSD has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 1-5 on the road. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

UCSD’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tritons.

Halle Idowu is averaging 13.3 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Norse: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

