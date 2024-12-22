Suder and Miami (OH) host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4) Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Sacred Heart after Peter Suder scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 75-67 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The RedHawks are 3-1 on their home court. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers have gone 1-5 away from home. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the MAAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Johnson averaging 4.0.

Miami (OH) averages 75.4 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 74.8 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Amiri Stewart is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

