Strong leads No. 7 UConn against Providence after 22-point outing

Providence Friars (7-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (7-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn hosts Providence after Sarah Strong scored 22 points in UConn’s 72-70 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. UConn ranks third in college basketball with 21.5 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Chen averaging 4.1.

The Friars are 0-1 against Big East opponents.

UConn makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.0 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Providence has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strong is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.

Marta Morales is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 5.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.