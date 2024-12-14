Striplin leads Indiana against Bellarmine after 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (9-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts…

Bellarmine Knights (9-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Bellarmine after Karoline Striplin scored 27 points in Indiana’s 75-60 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Hoosiers are 4-1 in home games. Indiana scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Knights have gone 3-2 away from home. Bellarmine has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 14.3 more points per game (76.9) than Indiana allows to opponents (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Skylar Treadwell is averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.