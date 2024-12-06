Stredic leads Mississippi Valley State against Liberty after 29-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-7) at Liberty Flames (8-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-7) at Liberty Flames (8-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Liberty after Alvin Stredic Jr. scored 29 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 91-71 win over the Oakwood Ambassadors.

The Flames are 2-0 in home games. Liberty has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Liberty is shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.6% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 58.2 Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Flames.

Arthur Tate is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

