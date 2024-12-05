Strack and No. 14 Kentucky host No. 16 North Carolina

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky visits No. 16 North Carolina after Clara Strack scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 76-53 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 48.6 points while holding opponents to 32.6% shooting.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Hassett averaging 8.7.

North Carolina averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Strack is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

