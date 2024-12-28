Strack, Amoore score 21, No. 16 Kentucky women defeat Western Kentucky 88-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 21 and No.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 21 and No. 16 Kentucky closed its nonconference schedule with an 88-70 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

The Wildcats (11-1) outscored the Hilltoppers (9-3) 49-35 in the middle quarters to gain control. Saniah Tyler had all 11 of her points in that time and Teonni Key scored 10 of her 15. Strack also had 10.

Amoore finished with nine assists and Amelia Hassett had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Kentucky won the rebounding battle 41-26 and shot 53% with eight 3-pointers. Key was 7-of-9 shooting, Strack was 10 of 15 and Tyler 4 of 5.

Alexis Mead scored 18 points for Western Kentucky. Acacia Haeys added 14, Destiny Salary 11 and Josie Gilvin 10. The Lady Hilltoppers went 18 of 23 from the foul line, scoring 10 more points than Kentucky.

Kentucky leads the instate series 16-14 but had lost the last two, played in 2007 and 2008.

The Wildcats hit their last eight shots of the second quarter to turn a one-point game into a 38-27 lead at halftime.

Hassett started the run then Key hit a pair for a 27-20 lead. Strack made a layup before Tyler hit a pair, with her 3-pointer making it 34-22. Strack had the last two baskets.

Kentucky started the second half by scoring the first seven points and hit four 3s during the third quarter to take a 64-48 lead into the fourth.

Kentucky starts SEC play at home against Mississippi State on Thursday. The Lady Hilltoppers open Conference USA action on Thursday against visiting Liberty.

