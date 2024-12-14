Stony Brook wins 72-55 against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — CJ Luster II’s 20 points helped Stony Brook defeat Rider 72-55 on Saturday. Luster shot 7…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — CJ Luster II’s 20 points helped Stony Brook defeat Rider 72-55 on Saturday.

Luster shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Seawolves (3-7). Joseph Octave scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ben Wight shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Seawolves snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jay Alvarez led the Broncs (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Rider also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Aasim Burton. Tariq Ingraham also had seven points.

Stony Brook took the lead with 4:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Luster led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-24 at the break. Stony Brook extended its lead to 50-33 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run.

