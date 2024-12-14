Stony Brook visits Watson and Buffalo

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Stony Brook after Chellia Watson scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 74-51 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulls are 5-0 on their home court. Buffalo averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seawolves are 1-3 in road games. Stony Brook averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Buffalo scores 79.0 points, 18.7 more per game than the 60.3 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals.

Janay Brantley is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

