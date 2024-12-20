Stony Brook hosts Maine, aims to end home skid

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Maine.

The Seawolves have gone 1-3 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 3-5 in road games. Maine ranks fourth in the America East scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Keelan Steele averaging 5.0.

Stony Brook scores 66.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 66.5 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Seawolves.

Christopher Mantis is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

