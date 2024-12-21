Stony Brook faces Maine, aims to end home losing streak

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Maine looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Seawolves have gone 1-3 at home. Stony Brook has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Bears have gone 3-5 away from home. Maine is third in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Kellen Tynes averaging 5.0.

Stony Brook scores 66.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 66.5 Maine allows. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Seawolves.

AJ Lopez is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

