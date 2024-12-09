Stonehill takes on Dartmouth, aims to halt 5-game slide

Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6)
South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill looks to break its five-game skid when the Skyhawks play Dartmouth.
The Skyhawks are 1-2 in home games. Stonehill leads the NEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Brooke Paquette averaging 5.3.
The Big Green are 1-1 on the road. Dartmouth is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.
Stonehill averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.1%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Skyhawks.
Victoria Page is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
