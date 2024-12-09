Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stonehill takes on Dartmouth,…

Stonehill takes on Dartmouth, aims to halt 5-game slide

The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 3:42 AM

Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill looks to break its five-game skid when the Skyhawks play Dartmouth.

The Skyhawks are 1-2 in home games. Stonehill leads the NEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Brooke Paquette averaging 5.3.

The Big Green are 1-1 on the road. Dartmouth is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Stonehill averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Skyhawks.

Victoria Page is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up