Stonehill takes home win streak into matchup with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Skyhawks face Quinnipiac.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 at home. Stonehill has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-4 on the road. Quinnipiac is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Stonehill is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is shooting 35.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks.

Amarri Tice is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

