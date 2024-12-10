Stonehill Skyhawks take on the Dartmouth Big Green on 5-game losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill heads into…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill heads into the matchup against Dartmouth after losing five straight games.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-2 at home. Stonehill allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Big Green are 1-1 in road games. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Stonehill makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Dartmouth averages 58.6 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 76.3 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Skyhawks.

Victoria Page is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Big Green.

