Stonehill hosts McComb and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-11) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-7) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-11) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-7)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Stonehill after Anthony McComb III scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 72-62 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Skyhawks are 5-0 on their home court. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC scoring 69.9 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-6 in road games. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okpomo averaging 1.8.

Stonehill averages 69.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.5 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is shooting 36.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Skyhawks.

McComb is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.