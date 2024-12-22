Stonehill hosts McComb and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-11) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-7) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -7.5;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-11) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-7)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Stonehill after Anthony McComb III scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 72-62 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-0 at home. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. New Hampshire has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Stonehill averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 65.2 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.9 Stonehill allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

McComb is averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.