Stonehill faces Boston College after Semona’s 24-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-5) at Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Boston College after Louie Semona scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 97-53 victory over the Lesley Lynx.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Boston College has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 on the road. Stonehill is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College averages 69.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 70.1 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 70.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.0 Boston College gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Todd Brogna is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

