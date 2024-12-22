Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stonehill earns 90-83 win…

Stonehill earns 90-83 win over New Hampshire

The Associated Press

December 22, 2024, 3:27 PM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona’s 22 points helped Stonehill defeat New Hampshire 90-83 on Sunday.

Semona also added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-7). Chas Stinson scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists and three steals. Josh Morgan shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Sami Pissis finished with 20 points for the Wildcats (2-12). Khalil Badru added 15 points for New Hampshire. Giancarlo Bastianoni also put up 14 points and 12 rebounds. The loss was the Wildcats’ sixth in a row.

Stonehill’s next game is Sunday against Lafayette on the road, and New Hampshire visits Iowa on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up