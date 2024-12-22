Stonehill earns 90-83 win over New Hampshire

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona’s 22 points helped Stonehill defeat New Hampshire 90-83 on Sunday. Semona also added…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona’s 22 points helped Stonehill defeat New Hampshire 90-83 on Sunday.

Semona also added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-7). Chas Stinson scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists and three steals. Josh Morgan shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Sami Pissis finished with 20 points for the Wildcats (2-12). Khalil Badru added 15 points for New Hampshire. Giancarlo Bastianoni also put up 14 points and 12 rebounds. The loss was the Wildcats’ sixth in a row.

Stonehill’s next game is Sunday against Lafayette on the road, and New Hampshire visits Iowa on Monday.

