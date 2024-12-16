Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stone Hutchings, Sammy Howlin…

Stone Hutchings, Sammy Howlin propel Utah Tech to 100-66 victory over Whittier

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 11:43 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Stone Hutchings had 17 points Sammy Howlin posted a double-double and Utah Tech breezed to a 100-66 victory over Whittier on Monday night.

Hutchings also contributed five rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-10). Howlin totaled 16 points and 15 rebounds. Britton Berrett hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Aamari Smith finished with 31 points for the Poets. Andrew Milot added 12 points and Roy Kalu scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up