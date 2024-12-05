Stirtz scores 29, Drake knocks off Valparaiso 66-60

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 29 points as Drake beat Valparaiso 66-60 on Thursday night. Stirtz added five…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 29 points as Drake beat Valparaiso 66-60 on Thursday night.

Stirtz added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Tavion Banks shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Cam Manyawu had eight points and shot 4 of 4 from the field.

Tyler Schmidt led the Beacons (4-4, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Isaiah Shaw added 15 points for Valparaiso. Jefferson Monegro also had nine points.

Drake went into halftime leading Valparaiso 35-26.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

