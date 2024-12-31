Stinson leads IU Indianapolis against Detroit Mercy after 22-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-11, 1-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-2, 3-0 Horizon) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-11, 1-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-2, 3-0 Horizon)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy after Faith Stinson scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 65-50 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans have gone 6-0 at home. Detroit Mercy ranks fifth in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kailey Starks averaging 2.0.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

