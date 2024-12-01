Stewart scores 20, Sacred Heart beats Boston University 73-65

BOSTON (AP) — Amiri Stewart’s 20 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Boston University 73-65 on Sunday night. Stewart shot 6…

Stewart shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (3-5). Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added nine rebounds. Anquan Hill had 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Kyrone Alexander led the Terriers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four assists and four steals. Michael McNair added 18 points for Boston University. Miles Brewster also had eight points and six assists.

Sacred Heart led Boston University at the half, 30-28, with Stewart (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Sacred Heart used a 14-0 second-half run to break a 36-36 tie and take the lead at 50-36 with 11:52 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Stewart scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

