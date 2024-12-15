Stewart leads Presbyterian against Miami (FL) after 21-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-5) at Miami Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-5) at Miami Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -16; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Miami (FL) after Kobe Stewart scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 97-57 win over the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas.

The Hurricanes are 3-3 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (FL)’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Peterson is averaging 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Hose.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

