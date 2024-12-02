Stewart and Santa Clara host McNeese

Santa Clara Broncos (3-5) at McNeese Cowboys (4-3) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits…

Santa Clara Broncos (3-5) at McNeese Cowboys (4-3)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits McNeese after Carlos Stewart scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 76-69 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Cowboys have gone 2-0 at home. McNeese scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-1 on the road. Santa Clara averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

McNeese scores 76.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 73.1 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than McNeese allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Parker is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Adama Bal is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.