Stewart and Sacred Heart host Iona

Iona Gaels (2-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under…

Iona Gaels (2-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Iona after Amiri Stewart scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 73-65 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Pioneers have gone 1-0 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gaels are 0-3 on the road. Iona ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 66.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Gaels face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.3 points and two steals for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

