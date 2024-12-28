Stewart and Minnesota host Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Penn State after Annika Stewart scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 96-57 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-0 in home games. Minnesota is 10-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Lady Lions are 0-1 against conference opponents. Penn State averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Minnesota averages 77.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 63.2 Penn State gives up. Penn State scores 30.1 more points per game (79.9) than Minnesota gives up (49.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 60.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Golden Gophers.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 20.3 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Lady Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

